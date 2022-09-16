Reviewing Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN) and Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX)

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) and Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Greenbrier Companies and Rail Vision, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenbrier Companies 0 1 3 0 2.75 Rail Vision 0 0 0 0 N/A

Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus price target of $48.50, indicating a potential upside of 68.87%. Given Greenbrier Companies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Greenbrier Companies is more favorable than Rail Vision.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenbrier Companies 2.23% 4.18% 1.68% Rail Vision N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greenbrier Companies and Rail Vision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Greenbrier Companies and Rail Vision’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenbrier Companies $1.75 billion 0.54 $32.48 million $1.74 16.51 Rail Vision $890,000.00 14.74 -$10.22 million N/A N/A

Greenbrier Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Rail Vision.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.2% of Greenbrier Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Greenbrier Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Greenbrier Companies beats Rail Vision on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenbrier Companies

(Get Rating)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels. The Wheels, Repair & Parts segment provides wheel services, including reconditioning of wheels and axles, new axle machining and finishing, and downsizing; operates a railcar repair, refurbishment, and maintenance network; and reconditions and manufactures railcar cushioning units, couplers, yokes, side frames, bolsters, and various other parts, as well as produces roofs, doors, and associated parts for boxcars. The Leasing & Services segment offers operating leases and ‘per diem' leases for a fleet of approximately 8,800 railcars; and management services comprising railcar maintenance management, railcar accounting services, fleet management and logistics, administration, and railcar remarketing. This segment owns or provides management services to a fleet of approximately 444,000 railcars for railroads, shippers, carriers, institutional investors, and other leasing and transportation companies. The company serves railroads, leasing companies, financial institutions, shippers, carriers, and transportation companies. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon.

About Rail Vision

(Get Rating)

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. Its railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive. The company offers main line systems for the safety of train operations, prevention of collisions, and reduction of downtime; shunting yard systems for shunting operations; and light rail vehicle systems for detecting and classifying obstacles. It also offers rail vision big data services. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.