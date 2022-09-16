Revolution Populi (RVP) Price Reaches $0.0103 on Major Exchanges

Revolution Populi (RVP) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. During the last week, Revolution Populi has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. Revolution Populi has a market capitalization of $12.37 million and $18,880.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 236.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,521.29 or 0.43202384 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 586.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00102579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00839588 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Revolution Populi

Revolution Populi’s genesis date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi. Revolution Populi’s official website is revolutionpopuli.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revolution Populi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revolution Populi using one of the exchanges listed above.

