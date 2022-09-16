Revomon 24 Hour Volume Hits $72,646.00 (REVO)

Revomon (REVO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last week, Revomon has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. Revomon has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $72,646.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revomon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0573 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Revomon alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 215.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,984.88 or 0.25347581 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 589.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00104045 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005085 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00842172 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Revomon

Revomon’s launch date was April 8th, 2021. Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR. The official website for Revomon is revomon.io.

Revomon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revomon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revomon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.