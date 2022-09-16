RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Increased to $325.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $262.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of RH from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RH from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of RH from $315.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.75.

Shares of RH stock opened at $259.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.49. RH has a 1 year low of $207.37 and a 1 year high of $708.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.31.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.26. RH had a return on equity of 67.69% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that RH will post 24.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 6,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.45, for a total value of $1,622,449.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,336,940.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 6,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.45, for a total value of $1,622,449.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,336,940.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,095,954 in the last ninety days. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in RH in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of RH by 1,490.0% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its position in RH by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in RH by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

