Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Ribbon Communications Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. Ribbon Communications has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $443.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average of $3.13.

In other Ribbon Communications news, major shareholder Swarth Investments Ltd. purchased 1,639,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,435,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,679,003.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBBN. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 1,001.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 268,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 244,468 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,579 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 80,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 23,978 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

