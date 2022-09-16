RichQUACK.com Trading Down 6.3% Over Last Week (QUACK)

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 16th. One RichQUACK.com coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RichQUACK.com has a market cap of $34.44 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RichQUACK.com has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 236.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,521.29 or 0.43202384 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 586.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00102579 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002363 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00839588 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
RichQUACK.com Profile
RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack.
Buying and Selling RichQUACK.com
Receive News & Updates for RichQUACK.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RichQUACK.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.