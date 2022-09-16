Rigel Protocol Trading Down 5% Over Last 7 Days (RGP)

Rigel Protocol (RGP) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One Rigel Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0474 or 0.00000239 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rigel Protocol has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. Rigel Protocol has a market cap of $85,082.59 and approximately $94.00 worth of Rigel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rigel Protocol Profile

Rigel Protocol’s total supply is 19,494,012 coins and its circulating supply is 1,795,012 coins. Rigel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @rigelprotocol.

Rigel Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rigel Protocol is a Blockchain Decentralized protocol for a diverse set of DeFi products. A protocol built to improve and touch up existing Decentralized Finance (DEFI) features while introducing several innovative DEFI products to propel scalability, security in the Blockchain, user experience and adoption.The $RGP token will be used to reward the Liquidity Providers. The Rigel Protocol is completely designed, set up, developed, and driven by the RigelProtocol community. Yield farmers and lending providers would also be able to receive $RGP tokens. The Rigel Protocol Yield Farming feature willprotect cash-flow providers by having a lower APY(Annual Percentage Yield) and a locking period for tokens mined through this pool. Power andownership are kept within the user, leaving the control of the funds to the community in a decentralized and non-custodial way.RigelProtocol token maximum supply will be just 40 million $RGP, with 50% each split between the Binance Smart Chain and the Ethereum Chain.”

