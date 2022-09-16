Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 5,350 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 5,350 ($64.64) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($72.50) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,800 ($82.17) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 6,230 ($75.28) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,329.23 ($64.39).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 4,770 ($57.64) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of £77.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 506.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,822.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,348.37. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,354 ($52.61) and a one year high of GBX 6,343 ($76.64).

Insider Buying and Selling

About Rio Tinto Group

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,857 ($58.69) per share, with a total value of £485,700 ($586,877.72).

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading

