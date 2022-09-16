RioDeFi (RFUEL) Market Cap Achieves $2.13 Million

RioDeFi (RFUEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One RioDeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. RioDeFi has a market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $593,900.00 worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RioDeFi has traded down 12.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RioDeFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005091 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,660.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004867 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00058443 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012768 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005486 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00064651 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00078952 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About RioDeFi

RFUEL is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 301,550,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial.

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RioDeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RioDeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.