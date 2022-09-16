Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Reaches Market Cap of $1.96 Million

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 20.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and $52,604.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

