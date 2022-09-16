Rise Market Capitalization Tops $96,222.76 (RISE)

Rise (RISE) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rise has a market capitalization of $96,222.76 and approximately $9.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rise has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Muse (MUSE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00040790 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000087 BTC.

WealthCoin (WEALTH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 203,007,833 coins. The official website for Rise is rise.vision. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EverRise is a blockchain technology company focused on increasing accessibility to decentralized finance by bringing security solutions to the space. Through an innovative ecosystem of decentralized applications, EverRise provides investors and developers the tools to access the widest possible market with the maximum level of security. The EverRise token is a multi-chain, collateralized cryptocurrency that powers the EverRise dApp ecosystem. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | LinkedIn | Reddit Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

