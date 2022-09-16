RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Receives $16.58 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.58.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RLJ. StockNews.com raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 978.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at $129,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently -3.57%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Featured Articles

