Robert W. Baird Boosts Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target to $30.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Core & Main from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 target price on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Core & Main from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Core & Main from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Core & Main presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. Core & Main has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $32.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.59 and its 200 day moving average is $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Core & Main had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Core & Main’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Core & Main will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Core & Main news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 14,730 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $361,474.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,108.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Core & Main news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 19,729 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $488,884.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,987.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 14,730 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $361,474.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,108.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,537 shares of company stock worth $2,592,657 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core & Main

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNM. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,639,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,351 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,950,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,799,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,035 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,464,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.