Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Manuel Bronstein Sells 2,612 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $117,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,794,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Manuel Bronstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Manuel Bronstein sold 2,452 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $122,673.56.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of RBLX opened at $43.50 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.79 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Roblox to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Altos Ventures Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at $8,539,770,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at $362,598,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 161.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,580,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Roblox by 2,473.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roblox by 39.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

