Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Manuel Bronstein Sells 2,612 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLXGet Rating) insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $117,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,794,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Manuel Bronstein also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, August 12th, Manuel Bronstein sold 2,452 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $122,673.56.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of RBLX opened at $43.50 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.79 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Roblox to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Altos Ventures Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at $8,539,770,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at $362,598,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 161.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,580,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Roblox by 2,473.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roblox by 39.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

