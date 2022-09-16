Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RHHBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Roche from CHF 350 to CHF 325 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Roche from CHF 450 to CHF 400 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roche has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.14.

OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. Roche has a 12-month low of $37.88 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Roche in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Roche in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Roche during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Roche during the second quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Roche by 10.5% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

