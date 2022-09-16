Rocket Pool Hits Market Capitalization of $264.83 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. In the last week, Rocket Pool has traded down 20% against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool coin can currently be purchased for $25.76 or 0.00131306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $264.83 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005096 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,620.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00058232 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012794 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005499 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005097 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00064756 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00079199 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Rocket Pool Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. Discord | GitHub | Reddit | Medium “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

