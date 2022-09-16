Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 34,239 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 674,398 shares.The stock last traded at $3.78 and had previously closed at $3.77.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.21.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 68.61% and a negative net margin of 2,110.83%. The company had revenue of $4.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 16,402 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $71,184.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,116,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,846,000.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 16,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $71,184.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,116,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,846,000.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Gline sold 20,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $88,570.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,224,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,301,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,120 shares of company stock valued at $475,170 in the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROIV. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the second quarter worth $58,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 25.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

