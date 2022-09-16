ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Price Reaches $0.0008

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 16th. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $3.16 million and $765,788.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00091298 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00083484 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00021278 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00031292 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007929 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000278 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,102,063,740 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest.

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security.”

