Rovin Capital UT ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Rovin Capital UT ADV decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $1,753,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 249.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,889,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $551.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $568.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $558.69. The firm has a market cap of $216.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $497.83 and a 52-week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TMO. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $655.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

