Royal Bank of Canada Increases Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target to C$53.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ATZAF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aritzia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATZAF opened at $36.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.47. Aritzia has a 1-year low of $24.89 and a 1-year high of $49.33.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

