Royal Bank of Canada Increases Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target to C$8.00

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CFW. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calfrac Well Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.00.

Shares of TSE CFW opened at C$5.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$214.43 million and a PE ratio of -2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.97, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Calfrac Well Services has a one year low of C$3.18 and a one year high of C$6.45.

Calfrac Well Services ( TSE:CFW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$318.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$316.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Calfrac Well Services will post 1.0622182 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Pellerin acquired 32,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$148,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,107,768. In related news, Director Chetan Rohit Mehta acquired 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.75 per share, with a total value of C$48,438.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$48,438.78. Also, Director Charles Pellerin bought 32,400 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.57 per share, with a total value of C$148,068.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 242,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,107,768. Insiders purchased a total of 56,200 shares of company stock valued at $258,387 in the last ninety days.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

