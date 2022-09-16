Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RY. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Argus boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.81.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $96.67 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $90.75 and a 1-year high of $119.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.58 and its 200-day moving average is $101.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 45.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth $16,895,000. Moreno Evelyn V bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth $328,000. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.7% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

