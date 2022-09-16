Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates C$10.00 Price Target for Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF)

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$10.00 target price on Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Copperleaf Technologies Price Performance

CPLF opened at C$6.56 on Tuesday. Copperleaf Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$5.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$459.56 million and a P/E ratio of -16.91.

Copperleaf Technologies Company Profile

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

