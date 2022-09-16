Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $218.00

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 218 ($2.63) and last traded at GBX 224.70 ($2.72), with a volume of 1891610 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 249.90 ($3.02).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($4.95) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 222 ($2.68) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 575 ($6.95) to GBX 480 ($5.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.87) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 424.63 ($5.13).

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Royal Mail Stock Down 11.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 270.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 305.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 409.67.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.