Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 575 ($6.95) to GBX 480 ($5.80) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Royal Mail from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Peel Hunt downgraded Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 240 ($2.90) in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 710 ($8.58) to GBX 410 ($4.95) in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Mail presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $371.67.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Royal Mail Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ROYMY opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average is $7.73.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.