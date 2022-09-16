RPM International Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for RPM International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.32. The consensus estimate for RPM International’s current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share.

RPM International Stock Down 1.2 %

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of RPM International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on RPM International in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.75.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $91.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.94. RPM International has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $101.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in RPM International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 2,340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in RPM International by 200.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in RPM International in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RPM International

In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $89,389.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,250.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $89,389.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,250.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 2,600 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $232,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,532.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $506,370. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Stories

