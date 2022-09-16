Rubic Market Cap Tops $7.96 Million (RBC)

Rubic (RBC) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Rubic has a market capitalization of $7.96 million and $209,980.00 worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rubic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0730 or 0.00000371 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rubic has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005075 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,691.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00058131 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012748 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005458 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005077 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00064752 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00077253 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Rubic Profile

RBC is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2020. Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Rubic is https://reddit.com/r/Rubic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rubic is rubic.exchange.

Buying and Selling Rubic

According to CryptoCompare, “Roti Bank Coin is a modern-day digital currency which primarily deals with charity. Roti Bank Coin is a technology-based cryptocurrency, Launched on 22nd November 2020. Roti Bank Coin raises funds for charity purposes like homes for orphans, old aged homeless parents. “

