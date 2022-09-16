Rublix Market Cap Hits $635,306.61 (RBLX)

Rublix (RBLX) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Rublix has a total market cap of $635,306.61 and $95.00 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rublix has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Rublix coin can currently be bought for $0.0306 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 168.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,660.22 or 0.33658765 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 583.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00103253 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005053 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002332 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.00836842 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Rublix Coin Profile
Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 coins. Rublix’s official message board is blog.rublix.io. The Reddit community for Rublix is /r/Rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @RublixDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rublix is rublix.io.
Buying and Selling Rublix
