SAFE DEAL Price Tops $0.71 on Exchanges (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 16th. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $2.94 million and $38,928.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00003611 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00091437 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00079518 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021249 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00031266 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007822 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000280 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2020. SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 4,149,887 coins and its circulating supply is 4,122,745 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Deal Project started from an anonymous P2P exchange platform for coins, files & information powered by its own SFD coin. Now Project has grown into an ecosystem to build Dapps connecting classic coins with smart blockchains. Telegram | Discord | Medium | Reddit | BitcoinTalk “

