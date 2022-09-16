Safe Haven (SHA) 1-Day Volume Tops $155,267.00

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. During the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One Safe Haven coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and $155,267.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 198.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,389.13 or 0.22259744 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 546.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00104081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005071 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00839913 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Safe Haven’s genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

