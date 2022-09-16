Safe Hits Market Capitalization of $204.24 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Safe has a market capitalization of $204.24 million and $173,077.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Safe has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $9.80 or 0.00049500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.09 or 0.00283270 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00130551 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001554 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000511 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.