SafeBlast (BLAST) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $105,728.00

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 16th. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $726,559.71 and $105,728.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SafeBlast has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,676.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.46 or 0.00602059 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.68 or 0.00262643 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00051594 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005385 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010149 BTC.

About SafeBlast

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST.

SafeBlast Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

