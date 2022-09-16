SafeCoin Hits Market Cap of $2.75 Million (SAFE)

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 16th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0991 or 0.00000502 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $259.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00285753 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00130770 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00049965 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001560 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000481 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is safecoin.org. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SafeCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

