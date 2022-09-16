Safemars (SAFEMARS) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Safemars (SAFEMARS) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Safemars has a total market capitalization of $4.60 million and $35,584.00 worth of Safemars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Safemars has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. One Safemars coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Safemars alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 326.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13,483.12 or 0.67533958 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 590.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00102296 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00829669 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Safemars Profile

Safemars’ genesis date was March 14th, 2021. Safemars’ total supply is 393,255,866,290,058 coins. Safemars’ official website is www.safemarscrypto.com. Safemars’ official Twitter account is @Safemartians and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Safemars Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SAFEMARS is programmed to reward holders while increasing in both liquidity and value. It applies 4% tax on transactions and 2% goes to holders while 2% is auto-locked to liquidity. Telegram | Instagram | YouTube | Reddit Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safemars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safemars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safemars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safemars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safemars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.