SafePal (SFP) Price Hits $0.35 on Major Exchanges

SafePal (SFP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One SafePal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001794 BTC on exchanges. SafePal has a total market cap of $38.36 million and $3.76 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SafePal has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000421 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00031445 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000568 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

SafePal Coin Profile

SFP is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2021. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official website is www.safepal.io. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafePal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafePal using one of the exchanges listed above.

