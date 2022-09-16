Safex Token (SFT) Trading 24.2% Higher This Week

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One Safex Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Safex Token has traded 24.2% higher against the dollar. Safex Token has a total market cap of $2.89 million and $59.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000329 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safex Token Profile

SFT is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange. Safex Token’s official website is safex.io. Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Safex Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

