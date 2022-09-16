San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 14,089 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 857,021 shares.The stock last traded at $12.01 and had previously closed at $11.56.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.73.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is an increase from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $354,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 117.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $66,000.

(Get Rating)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 1,140.0 net wells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.