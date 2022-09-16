SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Shares Gap Up to $18.40

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.40, but opened at $18.89. SandRidge Energy shares last traded at $19.24, with a volume of 8,452 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th.

SandRidge Energy Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.64. The firm has a market cap of $687.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.36.

Institutional Trading of SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the second quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors own 38.65% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

