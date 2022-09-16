SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Shares Gap Up to $18.40

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.40, but opened at $18.89. SandRidge Energy shares last traded at $19.24, with a volume of 8,452 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.64. The firm has a market cap of $687.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.36.
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.
