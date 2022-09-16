SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($117.35) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($107.14) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €121.00 ($123.47) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($117.35) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a €107.00 ($109.18) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €102.00 ($104.08) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Price Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at €84.99 ($86.72) on Tuesday. SAP has a 1-year low of €83.01 ($84.70) and a 1-year high of €129.74 ($132.39). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €88.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of €93.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $99.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.74.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.