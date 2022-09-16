Sapphire (SAPP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $870,611.00

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $406.38 million and approximately $870,611.00 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 142.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,142 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @Sapphire_Core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

