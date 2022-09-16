Satozhi 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $11,420.00 (SATOZ)

Satozhi (SATOZ) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. In the last seven days, Satozhi has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Satozhi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0312 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges. Satozhi has a total market cap of $311,490.94 and approximately $11,420.00 worth of Satozhi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 309.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,588.31 or 0.78311023 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 590.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00102418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00831914 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Satozhi Coin Profile

Satozhi Coin Trading

