Saunders International Limited (ASX:SND) Insider Mark Benson Sells 23,555 Shares of Stock

Saunders International Limited (ASX:SND – Get Rating) insider Mark Benson sold 23,555 shares of Saunders International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.07 ($0.75), for a total transaction of A$25,203.85 ($17,625.07).

Saunders International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Get Saunders International alerts:

Saunders International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 9th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 11th. This is an increase from Saunders International’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. Saunders International’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Saunders International

Saunders International Limited engages in the design, fabrication, construction, and maintenance of bulk liquid storage facilities, tanks, and road and rail bridges in Australia. The company also manufactures precast concrete products for transport infrastructure projects; and provides a range of specialized services for the maintenance of commercial, industrial, and marine infrastructure and assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saunders International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saunders International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.