Sawtooth Solutions LLC Cuts Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,990 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SAP by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 159,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,739,000 after purchasing an additional 22,962 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 94,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

SAP Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $84.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $82.41 and a 12 month high of $149.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About SAP

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAP. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SAP from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SAP from €120.00 ($122.45) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of SAP to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf dropped their price target on shares of SAP from €104.00 ($106.12) to €93.00 ($94.90) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

