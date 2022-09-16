Sawtooth Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,706 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Linde by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Linde by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 197,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,316,000 after purchasing an additional 70,349 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $68,946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $282.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $265.12 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $290.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.88.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Linde’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LIN. UBS Group cut their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.60.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

