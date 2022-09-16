Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in General Mills by 1,160.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.64.

In other news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GIS opened at $75.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.38. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.47 and a 1-year high of $78.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

