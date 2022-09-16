Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 1,061 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,811,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,632,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,756,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,925,000 after buying an additional 315,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 644,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,542,000 after buying an additional 290,099 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $146.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.71. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $137.50 and a one year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

