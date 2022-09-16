Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 47,995 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,729 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 47,995 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOD. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2,045.5% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 291.2% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $12.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $19.05.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

