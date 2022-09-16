Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTFGet Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SBBTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schibsted ASA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Schibsted ASA from 307.00 to 270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Schibsted ASA from 180.00 to 170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schibsted ASA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.13.

Schibsted ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SBBTF opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. Schibsted ASA has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $17.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.47.

Schibsted ASA Company Profile

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

