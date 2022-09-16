Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Schneider Electric S.E. to €135.00 ($137.76) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Schneider Electric S.E. from €157.00 ($160.20) to €153.00 ($156.12) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Erste Group Bank cut Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Schneider Electric S.E. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. from €135.00 ($137.76) to €145.00 ($147.96) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider Electric S.E. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.38.

Schneider Electric S.E. Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SBGSY opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $40.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.52.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

