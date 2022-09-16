Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Insider Acquires £216.72 in Stock

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Rating) insider Richard Keers purchased 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,709 ($32.73) per share, for a total transaction of £216.72 ($261.87).

Schroders Trading Up 1.6 %

LON SDR opened at GBX 2,586 ($31.25) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,280.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,793.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,894.74. Schroders plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,536 ($30.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,913 ($47.28). The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61.

Schroders Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a GBX 37 ($0.45) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Schroders’s payout ratio is currently 60.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Schroders

SDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Schroders from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,420 ($41.32) to GBX 3,040 ($36.73) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,400 ($41.08) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,240.80 ($39.16).

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

